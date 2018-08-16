Superintendent 8.16.2018

The Paso Robles school district board of trustees votes 6-1 to approve an employment agreement with superintendent Chris Williams.

The agreement stipulates that Williams receives $214 thousand dollars-a-year and $500 a month vehicle stipend. He receives other generous benefits, including insurance, dues and fees for membership in local organizations. When Williams is terminated, he will receive 12 months of his monthly salary.

The vote was 6-1 with Chris Bausch casting the lone dissenting vote. Voting in favor of the employment agreement are Joel Peterson, Matt McClich, Tim Gearhart, Field Gibson, Kathryn Hall and Joan Summers.