Superintendents 5.01.2019

Two candidates for Paso Robles schools district superintendent met with about 100 members of the public Tuesday afternoon at the school district office on Niblick road.

Bill Young, deputy superintendent of the Natomas school district in Sacramento, spoke first. Young told those in attendance about his background and his desire to become superintendent in the Paso Robles school district. Young described his career as a teacher, classified worker, principal and administrator. He said he’d been on both sides of the negotiating table in discussions about teacher’s contracts. He said he grew up in Loomis, California in a family of six. He says he now manages a staff of more than 100 people. He summarized his approach as “be honest and work hard.” He said he was ready, prepared and excited to be superintendent. He said Paso Robles reminds him of Loomis, where he grew up. He wants to make a long term commitment to the Paso Robles school district. After he made his pitch, he met privately with the school board to answer their questions.

After young made his presentation, Dr. Curt Dubost spoke to those at the district office. Dubost is currently superintendent of the San Miguel school district. Dubost was born in Paso Robles in 1954. His family arrived in California in 1882. They developed what later became known as the Klaus Mine. In the 1930’s, his family opened a store in Adelaida. His mother was the first woman to earn a bachelor’s degree at Cal Poly. Dubost graduated with a degree in English from Stanford university, and became a teacher, working first in the San Diego area. He became principal at Templeton in 1987 and later superintendent.

Dubost said he wanted to create a positive work environment to rebuild trust in Paso Robles school district. He says people should feel free to disagree with him at school sites and at school board meetings. He talked about important elements of effective communication. As for budgetary issues, he said he would be “extremely frugal.”

Dubost said he applied for the job as superintendent to try to do something good for his hometown. He said, “I want to help.”

Acting superintendent Dr. Julian Crocker told KPRL both candidates are well-qualified to be superintendent. Dr. Julian Crocker says the new superintendent is expected to take office on July first.