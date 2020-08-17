Supervisor Adam Hill 8.17.2020

Late last week, San Luis Obispo county officials released information about the investigation into workplace misconduct by supervisor Adam Hill.

Supervisor Adam Hill died on August 6th after serving as district 3 supervisor since 2008.

The county confirms Hill’s workplace misconduct and in a news release says the county initiated a formal investigation. Because it’s an ongoing personnel investigation, the county will not release details to ensure the integrity of the process.

Hill’s widow says the complaint stemmed from a relationship between Hill and a person she did not identify. Although the couple was still married, Dee Torres and Adam Hill were separated.

Hill had returned to work the week of his death.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to fill Hill’s seat by an appointee to serve until the next general election in 2022.