Supervisor Candidate Forum 2.07.2020

Another supervisors debate last night in Templeton.

About 60 people turned out Thursday night for a candidates forum at Templeton’s Vineyard Elementary School to hear San Luis Obispo county supervisor John Peschong and challenger Stephanie Shakofsky debate the issues in their election campaign.

Peschong is the incumbent in the 1st district. A former member of Ronald Reagan’s team in the white house, supervisor Peschong talked about his commitment to serve the needs of his north county constituents.

Shakofsky challenged the incumbent’s record, and said that the district needs new leadership. Although she’s lived in the district for only 2-3 years, she says she bought a small vineyard in the area and that she’s making her home here.

The primary election is March 3rd, however, many vote-by-mail ballots were sent out this week by the San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder’s office. Because there are only two candidates in the race, the primary election will be decisive for 1st district supervisor.