Supervisor John Peschong 9.15.2020

Its’ been six months now since the county locked down due to the coronavirus paranoia. Back in March, the county health officer predicted victims would flood local hospitals. The county prepared 1350 hospital beds for the influx of people sick with Covid 19. So far, 369 people have been hospitalized, that’s the total number. The greatest number on any one given day is under 30.

Dr. Penny Borenstien predicted hundreds of deaths in the county. So far, 26 people have died. 18 of those people were over the age of 85. Most had underlying health issues. One could argue, coronavirus was not the cause of their death, but merely one of their ailments.

Today, supervisor John Peschong is going to ask county officials why people in San Francisco can go see movies, but not in San Luis Obispo county. Both counties are in the purple category. Why the difference?

The supervisor also upset about rules for breweries, churches and gyms. The irony about Kennedy Club Fitness and other gyms is that private entrepreneurs have taken the risk to provide recreation opportunities for county residents which are not being provided by local government. Now government is shutting down or restricting gyms, weight rooms, work out rooms and swimming pools, despite the fact a healthy lifestyle increases one’s resistance to diseases like the coronavirus.