Supervisors 01.29.2019

Yesterday on Sound Off, each north county supervisors made an important announcement.

Supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong each announcing yesterday on KPRL that they are running for reelection. It may see like an early announcement, but the election is one year away.

The state moved the primary up, so the vote-by-mail ballots will be going out around February first of next year.

Debbie Arnold is currently chair of the board of supervisors. John Peschong served as chair for the previous two years. Each running for reelection. Next year, the supervisors will revisit their district boundaries. More on that tomorrow.