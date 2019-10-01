Supervisors 10.01.2019

This afternoon, the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors to discuss joining Monterey Bay Community Power, a collective which buys power for communities.

JR Kilgore talked Paso Robles city council into joining the collective after his presentation in April. At 1:30 this afternoon, county supervisors may get the same pitch from JR Kilgore of Monterey Bay Community Power.

The public is encouraged to attend this afternoon’s public hearing for Monterey Bay Community Power at the board of supervisors chambers in San Luis Obispo. The hearing gets underway at 1:30 this afternoon.