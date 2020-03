Supervisors 3.24.2020

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY SUPERVISORS SCHEDULED TO MEET TODAY. ONE OF THE BIG QUESTIONS, WILL THE CHAIRMAN ADAM HILL SHOW UP? (HE DID NOT.)

DURING THE ELECTION BALLOT COUNTING, ADAM HILL DISAPPEARED, THEN SHOWED UP IN CUSTODY OF COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH. ACCORDING TO CAL COAST NEWS, HILL WAS PUT ON A 5150 HOLD, CONSIDERED DANGEROUS TO HIMSELF OR OTHERS. CAL COAST NEWS ALLEGES SUPERVISOR HILL ATTEMPTED SUICIDE. HE HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM IN RECENT WEEKS.

ANOTHER ISSUE BEFORE THE BOARD, SUPERVISOR BRUCE GIBSON IS REPORTEDLY VERY UPSET WITH THE SHERIFF FOR ALLOWING GUN STORES TO REMAIN OPEN IN THE COUNTY. THAT’S UP TO THE COUNTY, AND BOTH THE SHERIFF AND DISTRICT ATTORNEY DAN DOW HAVE WEIGHED IN ON THE ISSUE. SUPERVISOR GIBSON DISAGREES.

HE BELIEVES GUN STORES SHOULD BE SHUT DOWN DURING THE CORONA VIRUS SCARE.