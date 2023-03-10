Supervisors & 3CE – 03.10.2023

Tuesday morning, the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors voted to revisit discussion about 3CE, Central Coast Community Energy.

That’s the collective which barters energy and promotes their advocacy of renewable energy. PG and E and the Bonneville Power Administration still generate the energy. It’s still transmitted through PG and E’s power lines, but 3CE buys and sells it selectively.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold says the board rejected 3CE several years ago. It was previously called Monterey Bay Energy.

On Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to revisit the discussion of 3CE. That will occur at an upcoming supervisors meeting. Alternative energy advocates will be out in force when that issue returns to the board.