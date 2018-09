San Luis Obispo county supervisors vote unanimously to outsource medical and mental health services at the county jail.

The county will hire a private company that specializes in healthcare for inmates. It means that 24 county employees could lose their jobs, but some staff members will be offered positions with the new contractor.

The next step is crafting the contract. In California, 21 out of 26 counties similar to the size of San Luis Obispo county outsource jail healthcare.