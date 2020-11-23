Supervisors Approve Campaign Spending Limit 11.23.2020

San Luis Obispo county supervisors approved a new limit on campaign spending. Confronted by a new state law that would limit individual campaign donations unless counties developed their own ordinance, the supervisors approved a limit of $25,000 dollars. That limit will apply to candidates running for ten county offices, including supervisors, sheriff and district attorney. In October, governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 571. The law sets a $4,7000 limit on individual campaign donations. By setting their own limit, the supervisors preempt that new state law. AB 571 applies only to counties which do not set their own limit.

The discussion on the spending cap was heated with district 2 supervisor Bruce Gibson vehemently opposed to the $25,000 limit. Gibson and other democrats generally receive more support from labor unions and Political Action Committees (PAC) rather than individuals. But there are exceptions. The Atascadero family of Andrew Holland, who died while incarcerated at the SLO county jail, contributed $40,000 to the progressive candidate who ran against incumbent Lynn Compton in 2018. Jimmy Paulding lost the race, but he’s now serving as an Arroyo Grande city council member.

In October, supervisorial candidate Ellen Beraud received a $23,000 donation during her campaign against incumbent Debbie Arnold.

Supervisor John Peschong says that $23,000 contribution to Ellen Beraud inspired the $25,000 cap. Fresno county supervisors set a $30,000 cap.

Currently, SLO county has no limit. Those who called into the supervisors meeting, however, generally supported supervisor Bruce Gibson in setting a lower limit or going with the AB 571 cap of $4,700. Supervisors voted 3-1 in favor of the new $25,000 campaign spending cap, with Bruce Gibson casting the lone dissenting vote.

The new $25,000 cap will be enforced by the SLO county district attorney’s office. Currently, the California fair political practices commission oversees spending and other election laws.