Supervisors Approve Consultant Contract For Paso Groundwater Basin 10.09.2024

In its meeting yesterday, the county board of supervisors discussed a services contract for Land IQ, LLC regarding a program for the Paso Robles groundwater basin.

Using funds from a state grant, the $298,045 contract would provide the necessary funds for Land IQ, LLC to design the Paso Robles groundwater basin Multi-benefit Irrigated Land Repurposing (MILR) program.

According to the agenda, the program would “Create a pathway for owners of commercially irrigated agricultural lands in the Paso Robles basin to voluntarily reduce the volume of groundwater being pumped while protecting and preserving the integrity of the groundwater basin…” the board approved the consultant contract 3 – 2.