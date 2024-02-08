Supervisors Approve Funding For Affordable Housing 02.08.2024

The county board of supervisors unanimously approved funding for several affordable housing projects under the 2024 action plan.

Funding for the three projects will be split between federal and state grants, as well as local funding through county title 29. The three projects approved by the board total to around 2.4 million dollars in funding. 1.2 million was approved for People’s Self-Help Housing, constructing 28 units for low-income individuals and families in Templeton.

Around $500 thousand was allocated to 56 affordable housing reserved for seniors in San Luis Obispo, managed by HASLO. And the board allocated around $680 thousand to Arroyo Terrace apartments, which will develop 63 multi-family units.

Between these three projects, around $518 thousand have been allocated under title 29 funds from the county.