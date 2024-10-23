Supervisors Approve Search For Hiring Firm to Assist in Sam Simeon CSD Dissolution 10.23.2024

The San Simeon Community Services District submitted its application for dissolution earlier in May to the San Luis Obispo Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).

LAFCO, however, found the application to be incomplete, and not sufficient for dissolution. The next steps for the CSD and county is to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the SSCSD’s current challenges, regulatory issues, potential benefits, and impacts for ratepayers. This analysis must be brought back to the board of supervisors and CSD to determine the next steps for the dissolution process.

In its meeting yesterday, the county board of supervisors approved a request to authorize around $20,000 from the general fund for staff to initiate a request for proposal by a firm specializing in government services.

County staff will return to the board with a contract for the chosen firm at a later meeting.