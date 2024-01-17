Supervisors Approve Staff Direction For Redistricting Commission 01.17.2024

The county board of supervisors met last night to discuss the future of an independent redistricting commission.

Historically, the county has redrawn its district maps every ten years through the board of supervisors and county staff. The county is now considering the formation of an independent redistricting commission. Last night, the board of supervisors voted 3 – 2 during its special meeting to direct staff to gather more information and specifics of a state-appointed redistricting commission. Supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong dissented.

County staff will return with an updated plan in about one month, and the board of supervisors will once again decide how to move forward.