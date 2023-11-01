Supervisors Approve Water District Candidates & Feasibility Study 11.01.2023

The county board of supervisors voted yesterday to approve candidates for the Shandon-San Juan and Estrella-El-Pomar-Creston water districts.

The appointments were done by the board of supervisors because only one candidate filed a declaration of candidacy for each of the elective offices that would be held in an election.

The board voted 3 – 2 in this decision, with supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong dissenting. Supervisor Debbie Arnold wanted to re-agendize the items, stating that the board should be given a chance to interview the candidates before appointing them, and so the board can ensure that any interested applicants were notified of the election.

The board also voted 3 – 2 for approving the feasibility study for using blended water in agriculture, in lieu of pumping from the Paso Robles groundwater basin, with supervisors Arnold and Peschong dissenting.