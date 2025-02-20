Supervisors Considering Current Asst County Counsel to Replace Rita Neal 2.20.2025

Current San Luis Obispo county counsel, Rita Neal, is set to retire from her position on March 14, 2025.

Neal first joined the county counsel’s office in 1998 as deputy county counsel, and has served in her current role since 2012. The board of supervisors, in its next meeting on February 25th, will consider approving a four-year contract with current assistant county counsel, Jon Ansolabehere, to serve as county counsel following Neal’s retirement.

Mr. Ansolabehere has been a part of the county counsel’s office since 2019. He has earned a juris doctor from Golden Gate university school of law, and a master’s degree in public policy from Cal Poly.

The salary range for the county counsel is $224,848 to $286,998 per year, with Mr. Ansolabehere starting at the highest step if his contract is approved.

You can attend next week’s meeting in person, or watch online.