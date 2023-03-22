Supervisors & Cost of Election 03.22.2023

The cost of the special election came before San Luis Obispo county supervisors yesterday.

Item 14 on the consent agenda was a request for $150 thousand dollars by the elections office to pay for the special election.

Melanie Foster is the deputy county clerk for San Luis Obispo county. She explained the issue with input from supervisors.

After discussion the county approved that $150,000 request, although there are still questions about the actual cost of the election.

The rule of thumb is $5 per ballot. This special election has just over 30,000 voters. That’s a ball park figure of $150,000, but the county elections office has estimated this one issue special election will cost the county $493,000.