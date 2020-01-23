Supervisors Debate 1.23.2020

About 75 people attended the 5th District Supervisors debate at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center. The debate hosted by New Times Magazine in the supervisor’s chambers.

The questions posted by the New Times Editor covered a gamut of issues including homelessness, Monterey Bay Community Power, affordable housing, Paso Robles basin groundwater sustainability plan, cannabis, special fire districts, civility, mental health and substance abuse, and roads.

The good news for voters is that there is a clear choice between the two candidates. Their respective viewpoints are clearly different. Supervisor Debbie Arnold was Chair of the County Committee on Homelessness and spearheaded the development of 40 Prado, a multi-million dollar 100-bed shelter and homeless services facility in San Luis Obispo, which was paid for primarily private donations. Ellen Beraud, as the incumbent, accuses Supervisor Arnold of not doing enough.

The same is true for Monterey Bay Community Power. Ellen Beraud said she can see no reason for the county not joining the power collective, but Supervisor Arnold cites a non-partisan accounting report that indicates MBCP is a high-risk financially for the county. Ellen accused Debbie of putting too much emphasis on roads, but Debbie said that is one of the mandates for county government- to build and maintain roads.

The debate is one in a series to be held by the two candidates. The election is March 3rd, and it will be decisive.