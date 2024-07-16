Supervisors Discussing a Paso Groundwater Basin Study Contract 7.16.2024

The county board of supervisors will be meeting this morning at 9.

An item added on to its consent agenda is approving a contract with Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group, which would use grant funds for a groundwater feasibility & engineering study.

The study would assess the feasibility of using state water project supplies for recharge to the Paso Robles groundwater basin and/or for agriculture to reduce basin pumping.

Another part of the study would assess the feasibility of using Nacimiento water supply blended with Paso Robles recycled wastewater supplies to stabilize groundwater levels and address surface water depletion.

The agenda item says that $297 thousand cost associated with the study are 100% reimbursable from the sustainable groundwater management act implementation grant awarded to the county in August, 2022.

You can attend today’s meeting in person, or watch online.