Supervisors Election 11.03.2022

Former supervisorial candidate Geof Auslen finally endorses candidate Bruce Jones in the race for the second district seat.

Some political pundits predict it could swing another 100 to 200 votes to the former Templeton Advisory Committee chair. Although Auslen has never held an elected position in the north county, he received a lot of support from some Atascadero movers and shakers.

The new second district includes the north coast and then swings west to include Atascadero and the San Miguel Community Services District.

The district boundaries were adjusted to account for population growth in the north county and the lack of growth on the north coast.