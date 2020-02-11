Supervisors Forum 2.11.2020

Another day another candidates forum.

The League of Women Voters and NAACP of San Luis Obispo county are conducting a candidates forum this evening at the Unitarian Church in San Luis Obispo. That’s located on Lawton Avenue. It runs from 6:30 until 8:30 this evening.

The same groups will host another forum next week at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board room. That will be Wednesday evening February 19th at 5:30 for the north county supervisorial candidates. Again, that debate is put on by the League of Women Voters and the NAACP.

There is also a Cal Poly candidate forum tomorrow evening from 7-8. Cal Poly may play a significant role in electing the fifth district supervisor. The university is gerrymandered into the north county district to generate more liberal votes. Progressives are expected to promote election day registration and voting by Cal Poly students, by giving them slices of pizza for registering to vote.

The primary election is March 3rd, but in the county supervisors races, the election will be decisive.