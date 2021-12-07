Supervisors Meeting 12.07.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisors meet today. On their consent agenda, the redistricting map which the board approved last week. Although final approval does not come before the board until December 14th, supervisor Bruce Gibson may again attempt to derail the map approved by the board.

As a result, some who support Richard Patton’s map met at the republican headquarters in Atascadero at 7:30 to carpool to the supervisors meeting this morning to speak positively about the board’s recent map selection.