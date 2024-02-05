Supervisors Meeting Tomorrow on County Fee Schedule 02.05.2024

The county board of supervisors will be meeting tomorrow at 9.

On the board’s agenda is a scheduled hearing that will consider implementing the planning and building fees in the county schedule. These fees are for fiscal year 2024-25, and the county approved the ordinance for these fees back in January.

The public hearing will provide an opportunity for both the board and the public to discuss the fee amount changes, cost recovery, and how they are calculated.

The board will also consider awarding a contract to American Enviro Services, Inc. for storm repairs to Chimney Rock road. The public works department anticipates that the reimbursement for this project will total around 94%, with 75% coming from FEMA, and around 19% from California OES.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or watch online.