Supervisors Meeting Tomorrow on Diablo Canyon Operations 03.25.2024

The county board of supervisors next meeting is tomorrow, starting at 9 am.

On the board’s business agenda is a resolution that supports the operation of Diablo Canyon for the next 20 years. The report for the item says that while Diablo Canyon continues on its dual paths to either license renewal or discontinuation, several significant milestones have been made for its extended operations.

These include the license renewal application being accepted by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the conditional approval for Diablo Canyon’s extended operations until 2029 and 2030 for its two units.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or watch online.