Supervisors Reject Review of Legislative Platform Prior to Hiring New CAO 02.29.2024

On Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, supervisor Debbie Arnold made a motion to agendize the county’s legislative platform for 2024.

The county reviews its legislative platform each year, but staff says they are waiting until a new county administrative officer is hired before scheduling a review of the legislative platform. Until then, the county’s lobbyists are using its 2023 platform.

Supervisor Jimmy Paulding opposed Arnold’s request, siding with staff that the board should wait until a new CAO is hired before they discuss the county’s legislative platform. Supervisor Arnold’s motion to agendize a review of the legislative platform did not pass.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson followed with a motion to direct the administration office to track how the state’s budget affects county financing and bills that will have an impact to San Luis Obispo county, bringing them to the board for discussion on May 1st. He added that staff continue using the 2023 legislative platform.

The motion passed 4 – 1.