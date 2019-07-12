Supervisors & Short Term Rentals 7.12.2019

San Luis Obispo county supervisors vote 3-2 this week to deny an application for a new short term vacation rental in Los Osos. That’s after residents turned out in force to protest what they perceived as a threat to the character of their community.

Neighbors for Los Osos produced a petition signed by 630 residents supporting density regulations on the number of short-term rentals allowed in Los Osos neighborhoods.

Next Tuesday, the issue returns to Paso Robles city council. You may remember the council unanimously approved a ban on non-hosted short term rentals in R-1 residential zoning. Then when the ordinance came back for a second reading, the three completely reversed their decision and asked staff to develop an ordinance allowing short term rentals.

STR’s as they’re called have been banned in residential neighborhoods in 28 California cities, including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Napa, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Temecula and twenty other cities and small towns in California.