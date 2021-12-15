Supervisors Vote in Favor of RP Map 12.15.2021

Today is the deadline for counties to approve maps for redistricting following the recent census. Yesterday supervisors held their final hearing on the proposed 74786 map, previously known as the Richard Patton map.

A lot of citizens weighed in on the proposal. Several speakers condemned the Tribune for their negative article about the proposed map. One speaker agreed with the Tribune. Donna Hair Price invoked the word oppression repeatedly in her public comment. Supervisor Bruce Gibson accused the map of favoring republicans. Supervisor Dawn Ortiz Legg said the map disenfranchises Latinos.

Ultimately, John Peschong made the motion to approve the map, 74786. The board voted 3-2 in favor of the motion, with Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz casting the dissenting votes.

And thus, San Luis Obispo county has a new map for supervisor districts, although there are still threats of a court challenge.