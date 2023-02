On the same day that supervisors voted to kill the Planting Ordinance, they voted that afternoon on a pay raise for themselves.

Again, supervisor Bruce Gibson was the leader on the proposal. But this time, he did not get all the votes he needed.

Jimmy Paulding joined supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold in voting against their own pay raise. So, Gibson’s effort failed 3-2.

Only he and supervisor Dawn Ortiz voted in favor of giving themselves a pay raise.