Supervisors Vote on Redistricting Commission on Nov 2024 Ballot 9.14.2023

The county board of supervisors voted 3 – 2 in directing staff to draft a proposal for an independent redistricting commission. Supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong dissented.

An independent redistricting commission is one of three types of commissions the county must choose to update the boundaries of its five supervisorial districts. An independent redistricting commission would adopt a district map on behalf of the board after three public hearings.

The board directed staff to plan a study session for constituents to provide feedback on the design of the commission, and the proposal must be submitted by June 18th of 2024 to be added to the November 2024 ballot. Neighboring Santa Barbara county voters passed a measure to create a redistricting commission in 2018.

The board majority agreed that an 11-member independent redistricting commission for San Luis Obispo county would be best.