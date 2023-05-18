Supervisors Vote Themselves a Raise 05.18.2023

Late Tuesday afternoon, San Luis Obispo county supervisors voted 3-2 to give themselves a 26% pay raise. Supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong of the north county’s first and fifth districts cast the lone dissenting votes.

A comment by supervisor Jimmy Paulding during the vote surprised many in attendance, and others who heard it later. After the motion by supervisor Bruce Gibson to give supervisors a 26% pay raise, Spaulding said any supervisors voting against the proposed pay raise should promise not to accept the pay raise if it’s approved. Debbie Arnold felt that making that demand was inappropriate.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the progressive majority made it clear that a budget priority will be to address the homeless problem in the county.

The county is already spending over $190 million on different programs for the homeless, but that will go up in the next fiscal year.