Supervisors Vote to Change Rules of Procedure For Public Comment 8.14.2024

At yesterday’s board of supervisors meeting, the board was presented with amendments to the rules of procedure to meetings in regards to public comment and use of equipment.

These proposed changes came as a result of the July 9th board meeting, where projected materials during public comment were regarded as “sexually explicit photographs and videos in objection to the county’s pride month declaration.”

Proposed changes to the rules of procedure would prohibit the use of county equipment for public comment, with the exception of appeals, as well as add language to the rules of procedure against disruptive or unruly conduct. Only three speakers provided input on this item during public comment. They emphasized the importance of allowing members of the public to project photographs or show videos to enhance the effectiveness of their messages during public comment.

Supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold dissented against making any changes to board procedure. The revisions passed 3 – 2, with supervisor Jimmy Paulding also recommending to place the county code of civility as an appendix to the rules of procedure.