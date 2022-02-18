Supreme Court Denies Attempt to Stop SLO Redistricting 02.18.2022

The California Supreme Court denied an effort by a group of local opponents of redistricting to overturn the SLO County Board of Supervisors’ vote to adopt the Patten map.

After a Superior Court judge shot down an attempt to temporarily reverse the supervisors’ adoption of the Patten map last week, SLO County Citizens for Good Government went straight to the California Supreme Court to seek an injunction. The plaintiffs wanted the court to either revert back to the old boundary map, or select Map A.

The plaintiffs filed the motion to stay the trial court ruling on Monday. Tuesday the Court denied the appeal without prejudice, essentially saying it would not hear the case, but also not commenting on the merits of the appeal. In January, the group filed a lawsuit against the county claiming the map violated the California Fair Maps Act because it was drawn to increase Republicans’ electoral advantage and breaks up communities of interest. The lawsuit will continue with a case management conference scheduled in March.