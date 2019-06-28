Supreme Court Ruling 6.28.2019

The US Supreme court rules against the Trump administration’s question on citizenship in the upcoming 2020 census.

The ruling by chief justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices sends that case back to a federal court for further consideration. The government must soon start printing materials to carry out the census, so it does not give the Trump administration much time to make a new case for that citizenship question in the census. Trump tweets that he’s considering delaying the census so government attorneys can make new arguments before the supreme court.

Governor Gavin Newsom says his administration will make every effort to deliver a thorough count, regardless of the ultimate decision by the high court. He says, “if you don’t participate in the census, Trump wins. It’s as clear as that. We are going to make sure that we run an unprecedented campaign to make sure we touch every corner of this state.”

Trump wrote, “can anyone really believe that as a great country, we are not able to ask whether or not someone is a citizen? Only in America!”