Surfer 01.09.2019

A surfer attacked by a shark at Montana de Oro state park yesterday.

Park ranger supervisor Robert Colligan says the attack occurred around ten yesterday morning.

19-year-old Nick Wapner, who is a Cal Poly student, was attacked at Sandspit beach. He was surfing with three friends, about 100 yards off shore. He was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where he received medical treatment for bites to both of his legs. He described the shark as a 15-foot great white shark. It clamped down on his right ankle and all the way up to his left leg to his thigh. He was able to kick at the shark and free himself. The shark did not penetrate through his limbs. Colligan describes it as an exploratory bite. Wapner received about 50 stitches to close his wounds. Warning signs have gone up at Montana do Oro.

Templeton’s former professional surfer Todd Potter says no shark attack will keep him out of the water. He says, however, his wife will keep him out of the water. Potter says, ‘I have greater fear and respect for my wife than any shark, even a 15 foot great white.’