A Morro Bay surfer was arrested during a surfing competition near Morro rock Saturday.

39-year-old Brian Robert Sprinkle was surfing in a competition near the rock when he allegedly left the water and attacked an elderly woman without provocation. Police believe Sprinkle was under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs at the time.

They also located and removed a firearm from the surfer’s property.

He was booked into the county jail on elder abuse and battery.