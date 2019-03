The surfing goats of Pismo beach visit bubble gum alley in San Luis Obispo and take a bite out of the collection of gum.

Dana Mcgregor says on his surfing goats Facebook page that the goats loved it. He says his goats can eat just about anything.

The two goats are named Goatee and Pismo. Mcgregor has taught them to surf, which the goats apparently enjoy doing. You can check it out on his Facebook page, Surfing goats of Pismo beach.