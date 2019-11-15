Survey 11.15.2019

The survey company calling Paso Robles residents to discuss a proposed 1 cent sales tax called my home last night. He said he worked for a firm in Ogden, Utah. For 20 minutes, the interviewer asked me questions about reasons that I would most likely support a 1% sales tax.

For instance, he cited the 137 fires in the Salinas river bed. Would that be a strong enough reason to support the city assessing a one cent sales tax for fire safety. He asked questions about police protection and other issues which could motivate voters to support a 1% city sales tax. He also asked if I were more likely to support a half cent sales tax than the full cent.

The survey is calling Paso Roblans to ascertain how those who support the one cent sales can promote the sales tax to voters before the November election.

There’s profound differences between Paso Robles and Atascadero’s proposals for city sales taxes. Unfortunately, Atascadero has fewer retail stores and hotels. So there is less sales tax and transit occupancy tax in Atascadero. The other difference is in the management.

Atascadero’s mayor and city manager are each certified public accountants. Heather Moreno and Rochelle Rickard are CPA’s.

Paso Robles mayor and city managers are not.