Survey 5.21.2018

A survey of teachers in the Paso Robles school district on morale and discipline gives administrators and the school board a disturbingly negative report.

One teacher wrote, “at the high school, the discipline administrators are overwhelmed. They must ignore the smaller issues because they are swamped with serious issues, though our principal falsely states otherwise. Real classroom and campus respect for authority is a joke. Absences are excessive. The tardy problem is not fixed. Student failure rates are high, but we are pressured to lower our academic standards and attendance data in order to graduate students despite poor and failing results.

Some teachers are watching, speaking out and resisting mediocrity. Most of us are resigned to simply coping and surviving. We work hard, but morale is horrible. The board does not seem to care, except for Mr. Bausch.”

Trustee Bausch, you may remember, was censured by the board after he raised questions about superintendent Chris Williams.

On the positive side, one respondent credits Jen Gaviola and Kristen Shouse for raising teacher support by district administrators, but most find it inadequate.

One teacher responds, “the administration raises the importance of the students beyond the importance of the teachers, so much that they do not value our experience and do not listen to our ideas.”

Teachers say they are applying to other districts, thinking of leaving the district. One teacher says she is concerned about the overall lack of good leadership at the administrative level. The survey results are available online: http://pasoteachers.org/

Despite the negative response, superintendent Chris Williams is still supported by trustees Field Gibson and Joel Peterson and Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin, whose internet site does business with the school district.