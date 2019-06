An Atascadero man charged with murder yesterday for a fatal stabbing in Shandon.

26-year-old Kejuan Guy Bynum allegedly stabbed to death 23-year-old Christopher Vento Wilson on June first. When deputies arrived, they found Wilson being treated by Cal Fire paramedics. He died later at a local hospital.

Bynam’s mother told the Tribune that her son told her that he was attacked and beaten by several men and dragged in the street before he fatally stabbed Wilson.