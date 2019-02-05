Suspect Arrested in Mexico 2.05.2019

A suspect in a Paso Robles murder six years ago is found in Mexico and returned to San Luis Obispo county for prosecution.

David Rodriguez Hernandez booked into the county jail last week on murder charges among others. He was wanted for allegedly helping to murder Victor Hugo Sanchez back in 2013. Hernandez was allegedly hired by Sanchez former girlfriend to kidnap and injure Sanchez. She’s identified as Maria del Carmen Granados Fajardo. She has already been prosecuted and sentenced to 21 years to live in prison.

Hernandez wife, Christine Garner, is serving eight years in prison for robbery, conspiracy and accessory after the fact. Her sister, Crystal Garner, was sentenced to four years in prison for her role in the first assault against Sanchez, while her boyfriend got six years in prison. He’s identified as Jose Villarreal Jr. Hernandez has spent the past six years on the run. Yesterday, he pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges. He’s expected to return to court on the 20th of February.