Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort Fire 01.21.2022

A fire broke out early yesterday morning at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa near Avila Beach. The fire reported at 12:10 early yesterday morning. It apparently started in a storage shed at the resort on Avila Beach drive.

Cal Fire responded and called out San Luis Obispo county’s hazardous incident response team. They are equipped to handle potentially dangerous chemical fires.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but chemicals leaked onto the asphalt surrounding the storage shed.

The chemicals did not leak into San Luis Obispo creek nearby.

A company which specializes in the process, will clean-up the chemicals which leaked out during the fire.