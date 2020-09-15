Systemic Racism 9.15.2020

A lot of talk about systemic racism in the US today. Paso Robles resident and retired attorney Chris Arend raising a stir about the subject.

That’s retired attorney Chris Arend of Paso Robles, talking about systemic racism.

It’s become an issue today because there’s a diversity committee made up of educators and city officials talking about diversity in Paso Robles, and alleged systemic racism.

Arend’s 14 page opinion piece on systemic racism is available on Cal Coast News website, or you can get one from him if you email him at arendchristopher@gmail.com. He’ll mail you a copy.