TAAG Reviewing New CAC Handbook 12.21.2023

The Templeton Area Advisory Group will be meeting tonight at 6:30 in the community service district board room.

TAAG will review the community advisory council handbook that the board of supervisors approved in its meeting earlier this month, which provides a guideline for conduct for advisory councils in the county. The board has encouraged advisory groups to submit feedback and comments on the handbook.

The advisory group will also discuss a request made by Solene Vineyard LLC to allow the phased development of a 27 thousand square foot winery facility that includes a 19 thousand square-foot underground wine cave system. The project is located at 2040 Niderer road, about four miles west of Paso Robles.

A 30 day public comment period for the project’s environmental impact report will expire on January 3, 2024. TAAG meetings are in person only.