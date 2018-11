A big event tomorrow in Atascadero. Taco Day on Traffic Way is tomorrow in downtown Atascadero.

Mayor Tom O’Malley says he’s going to see how many tacos he can eat in one day. Mayor elect Heather Moreno is going to keep track. That event is free in downtown Atascadero, but of course, you have to buy the tacos.

In January, Atascadero will host the Tamale Festival. If you want to make tamales for that event, you need to contact the city of Atascadero to enter.