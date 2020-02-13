Talk on the Block 2.13.2020

“Talk on the Block” returned to Atascadero Wednesday night. The city of Atascadero and chamber of commerce combining efforts to provide an opportunity for local citizens to meet with city officials in a casual atmosphere to discuss the issues facing the city.

City manager Rachelle Rickard described city functions and the economic realities that the city faces. She talked about a proposed one per cent sales tax that Atascadero voters may see on their November ballot to generate more revenue for police and fire protection. More on that proposed sales tax tomorrow here on KPRL.

The “Talk on the Block” will have two more meetings. The next event is Monday, February 24th at the Methodist Church at the south end of Atascadero.