Talk on the Block 2.24.2020

Talk on the Block returns to Atascadero tonight.

The Talk on the Block is co-sponsored by the city of Atascadero and the Atascadero chamber of commerce. Tonight’s talk on the block starts at six this evening at the United Methodist church at the south end of Atascadero, 11605 El Camino Real. It lastS only one hour.

There will be another Talk on the Block Thursday evening at the Community Church of Atascadero. That’s located at 5850 Rosario avenue in Atascadero.

The chamber also holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Yogurt Creations. It will be at five Wednesday at the new location at 7341 El Camino Real, near highway 41 or Morro road.