“Talk on the Block” begins tonight in Atascadero. It’s an opportunity for residents to tell the chamber of commerce how they feel about issues facing Atascadero. The first session is from 6-7 tonight at Atascadero United Methodist church on El Camino Real in south Atascadero. Tomorrow night at Community Church of Atascadero.

Mayor Heather Moreno is encouraging you to attend. Two next week as well.