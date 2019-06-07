Talk on the Block 6.07.2019

The final “Talk on the Block” attracted about 35 Atascadero residents to Monterey Road elementary school last night. Police chief Jerel Haley gave a power point overview detailing the city’s operation. Then, residents were given an opportunity to ask questions of city department heads who attended last night’s meeting.

Mayor Heather Moreno tells KPRL a lot of people turned out to the four “Talk on the Block” events. The Atascadero chamber of commerce hosted four “Talk on the Block” events.

The four events were held at the United Methodist Church, the Community Church, the Atascadero lake pavilion and Monterey Road elementary school. Several hundred people attended the four “Talk on the Block” events over the past two weeks.