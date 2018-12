The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain are docked in Morro Bay through this weekend. Christopher Trandell is captain of the Hawaiian Cheiftain.

This weekend in Morro Bay, the tall ships will conduct a battle sail Saturday and Sunday afternoons. For tickets to sail aboard the battle sail, go to their website, historicalseaports.org. You can take a tour of the vessels each weekday afternoon between 4-5.